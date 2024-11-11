Analyst Scoreboard: 13 Ratings For Valero Energy

Across the recent three months, 13 analysts have shared their insights on Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 7 3 0 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 6 1 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $151.62, a high estimate of $176.00, and a low estimate of $123.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 8.94%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Valero Energy by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Theresa Chen Barclays Lowers Overweight $140.00 $146.00 Jason Gabelman TD Cowen Lowers Buy $140.00 $145.00 Vikram Bagri Citigroup Lowers Buy $176.00 $192.00 Jean Ann Salisbury B of A Securities Announces Neutral $150.00 - Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $141.00 $173.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $165.00 $172.00 Phillip Jungwirth BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $165.00 $175.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Lowers Overweight $146.00 $165.00 John Royall JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $151.00 $172.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $123.00 $169.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $131.00 $149.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Outperform $171.00 $175.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $172.00 $165.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Valero Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Valero Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Valero Energy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Valero Energy Better

Valero Energy is one of the largest independent refiners in the United States. It operates 15 refineries, with a total throughput capacity of 3.2 million barrels a day in the US, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Valero also owns 12 ethanol plants with capacity of 1.6 billion gallons a year and holds a 50% stake in Diamond Green Diesel, which has the capacity to produce 1.2 billion gallons per year of renewable diesel.

Valero Energy: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: Valero Energy's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -14.39%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Valero Energy's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.1% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Valero Energy's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.43%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Valero Energy's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.59% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Valero Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.43.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

