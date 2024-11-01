Analyst Scoreboard: 13 Ratings For Summit Materials

In the preceding three months, 13 analysts have released ratings for Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 2 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $49.46, with a high estimate of $60.00 and a low estimate of $41.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 3.04% increase from the previous average price target of $48.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Summit Materials. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Garik Shmois Loop Capital Raises Buy $54.00 $49.00 Mike Dahl RBC Capital Raises Outperform $54.00 $53.00 Keith Hughes Truist Securities Raises Buy $60.00 $47.00 Adam Seiden Barclays Raises Overweight $52.00 $45.00 Brent Thielman DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $41.00 $41.00 Philip Ng Jefferies Lowers Buy $56.00 $58.00 Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Lowers Buy $46.00 $47.00 Adrian Heurta JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $43.00 $47.00 Angel Castillo Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $51.00 - Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Raises Buy $47.00 $44.00 Mike Dahl RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $45.00 $45.00 Keith Hughes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $47.00 $53.00 Trey Grooms Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $47.00 $47.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Summit Materials. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Summit Materials compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Summit Materials's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Summit Materials analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Summit Materials

Summit Materials Inc is engaged in the production and sale of aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mix and concrete products and owns and operates quarries, sand and gravel pits, two cement plants, cement distribution terminals, ready-mix concrete plants, asphalt plants and landfill sites. It is also engaged in paving and related services. The Company's three operating and reporting segments are the West, East and Cement segments. It operates in 21 U.S. states and in British Columbia, Canada and has assets in 21 U.S. states and in British Columbia, Canada through its platform.

Summit Materials: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Summit Materials showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.73% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Summit Materials's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.98%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Summit Materials's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.4%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Summit Materials's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.26%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Summit Materials's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.65. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SUM

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Jan 2022 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Dec 2021 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for SUM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.