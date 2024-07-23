Analyst Scoreboard: 13 Ratings For Norwegian Cruise Line

In the preceding three months, 13 analysts have released ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 10 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 8 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $20.85, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 4.25% increase from the previous average price target of $20.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Norwegian Cruise Line among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Didora B of A Securities Raises Neutral $23.00 $20.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Raises Buy $21.00 $20.00 Lizzie Dove Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $21.00 $19.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Raises Buy $24.00 $21.00 Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $20.00 $19.00 James Hardiman Citigroup Raises Neutral $19.00 $18.00 Robin Farley UBS Raises Neutral $19.00 $18.00 Chris Woronka Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $20.00 $18.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Raises Buy $26.00 $25.00 Lizzie Dove Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $21.00 $19.00 Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $19.00 $21.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $20.00 $21.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $18.00 $21.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Norwegian Cruise Line. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Norwegian Cruise Line compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Norwegian Cruise Line's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Norwegian Cruise Line's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line is the world's third-largest cruise company by berths (around 66,500). It operates 32 ships across three brands—Norwegian, Oceania, and Regent Seven Seas—offering both freestyle and luxury cruising. The company redeployed its entire fleet as of May 2022. With 13 passenger vessels on order among its brands through 2036, representing 41,000 incremental berths, Norwegian is increasing capacity faster than its peers, expanding its brand globally. Norwegian sails to around 700 global destinations.

Financial Insights: Norwegian Cruise Line

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Norwegian Cruise Line displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 20.27%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.79%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Norwegian Cruise Line's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 5.24%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Norwegian Cruise Line's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.09%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 37.97, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

