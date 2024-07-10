Analyst Scoreboard: 13 Ratings For FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI) has been analyzed by 13 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 5 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for FTAI Aviation, revealing an average target of $93.0, a high estimate of $105.00, and a low estimate of $66.00. This current average reflects an increase of 9.51% from the previous average price target of $84.92.

The standing of FTAI Aviation among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kristine Liwag Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $105.00 $85.00 Christian Wetherbee Citigroup Raises Buy $99.00 $81.00 Ken Herbert RBC Capital Raises Outperform $95.00 $85.00 Josh Sullivan Benchmark Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Josh Sullivan Benchmark Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Josh Sullivan Benchmark Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Hillary Cacanando Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $90.00 $84.00 Giuliano Bologna Compass Point Raises Buy $96.00 $88.00 Ken Herbert RBC Capital Announces Outperform $85.00 - Josh Sullivan Benchmark Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Frank Galanti Stifel Raises Hold $66.00 $59.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $85.00 $66.00 Giuliano Bologna Compass Point Raises Buy $88.00 $71.00

FTAI Aviation Ltd is a aerospace company .It owns and maintains commercial jet engines with a focus on CFM56 engines. FTAI owns and leases jet aircraft which often facilitates the acquisition of engines at attractive prices. It invests in aviation assets and aerospace products that generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation.

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: FTAI Aviation displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.61%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: FTAI Aviation's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.58%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 17.77%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): FTAI Aviation's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.02%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 15.23, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

