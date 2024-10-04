Analyst Scoreboard: 12 Ratings For Sarepta Therapeutics

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 12 analysts have published ratings on Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 9 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 5 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $177.83, a high estimate of $203.00, and a low estimate of $152.00. A decline of 3.02% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Sarepta Therapeutics among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Outperform $182.00 $181.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $152.00 $152.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $181.00 $181.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $181.00 $181.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $181.00 $181.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $181.00 $182.00 David Hoang Citigroup Lowers Neutral $160.00 $176.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Neutral $152.00 $167.00 Biren Amin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $200.00 $205.00 Gavin Clark-Gartner Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $179.00 $185.00 Gena Wang Barclays Lowers Overweight $203.00 $226.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Announces Outperform $182.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Sarepta Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sarepta Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Delving into Sarepta Therapeutics's Background

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on treating rare, infectious, and other diseases. It targets a broad range of diseases while focusing on the rapid development of its drug candidates. Sarepta's strategy involves proprietary RNA-targeted technology platforms to be used for developing novel pharmaceutical products to treat a broad range of diseases and address key unmet medical needs. The company uses third-party contractors to manufacture its product candidates. Most of company's product candidates are at an early stage of development.

Sarepta Therapeutics's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Sarepta Therapeutics's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 38.93%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 1.78%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sarepta Therapeutics's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.63%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sarepta Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.19%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, Sarepta Therapeutics adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

