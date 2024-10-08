Analyst Scoreboard: 12 Ratings For Qualcomm

Analysts' ratings for Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 12 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 4 5 1 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $211.25, along with a high estimate of $250.00 and a low estimate of $170.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $192.27, the current average has increased by 9.87%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Qualcomm. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $210.00 $230.00 Ross Seymore Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $170.00 $155.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $215.00 $215.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Overweight $200.00 $185.00 Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $205.00 $185.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $170.00 $140.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $250.00 $240.00 Tristan Gerra Baird Raises Outperform $250.00 $200.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Raises Positive $250.00 $205.00 Frank Lee HSBC Announces Hold $200.00 - C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $215.00 $190.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Raises Neutral $200.00 $170.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Qualcomm. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Qualcomm compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Delving into Qualcomm's Background

Qualcomm develops and licenses wireless technology and designs chips for smartphones. The company's key patents revolve around CDMA and OFDMA technologies, which are standards in wireless communications that are the backbone of all 3G, 4G, and 5G networks. Qualcomm's IP is licensed by virtually all wireless device makers. The firm is also the world's largest wireless chip vendor, supplying nearly every premier handset maker with leading-edge processors. Qualcomm also sells RF-front end modules into smartphones, as well as chips into automotive and Internet of Things markets.

Qualcomm's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Qualcomm displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.15%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Qualcomm's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 22.67%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.67%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Qualcomm's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.02%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Qualcomm's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.59. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

