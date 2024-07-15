Analyst Scoreboard: 12 Ratings For Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) has been analyzed by 12 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 7 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Nurix Therapeutics, revealing an average target of $29.0, a high estimate of $35.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. Observing a 4.69% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $27.70.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Nurix Therapeutics by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Joseph JP Morgan Raises Overweight $34.00 $31.00 Peter Lawson Barclays Raises Overweight $31.00 $20.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Raises Outperform $27.00 $26.00 Gil Blum Needham Lowers Buy $29.00 $31.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Raises Outperform $26.00 $23.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $26.00 $19.00 Eric Joseph JP Morgan Raises Overweight $31.00 $30.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $31.00 $31.00 Joseph Catanzaro Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $35.00 $35.00 Stephen Willey Stifel Maintains Buy $27.00 - Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $31.00 $31.00 Sudan Loganathan Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $20.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Nurix Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Nurix Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Nurix Therapeutics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of oral, small molecule therapies designed to modulate cellular protein levels as a novel treatment approach for cancer and immune disorders. The company's pipeline comprises targeted protein degraders of Brutons tyrosine kinase, or BTK, a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B, or CBL-B, an E3 ligase that regulates T cell activation. Its drug candidate from protein degradation portfolio, NX-2127, is an orally available BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies. Its drug candidate from E3 ligase inhibitor portfolio, NX-1607, is an orally available CBL-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Nurix Therapeutics: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Nurix Therapeutics faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -60.58% in revenue growth as of 31 May, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Nurix Therapeutics's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -368.39% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nurix Therapeutics's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -16.52%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nurix Therapeutics's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -10.82%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, Nurix Therapeutics adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

