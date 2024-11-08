Analyst Scoreboard: 12 Ratings For Carlyle Group

Across the recent three months, 12 analysts have shared their insights on Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 5 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Carlyle Group, revealing an average target of $53.5, a high estimate of $78.00, and a low estimate of $42.00. This current average has increased by 7.86% from the previous average price target of $49.60.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Carlyle Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $55.00 $51.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Neutral $50.00 $44.00 Brent Dilts UBS Raises Neutral $54.00 $43.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $78.00 $64.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $47.00 $45.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $50.00 $46.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $60.00 $60.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $48.00 $42.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $50.00 $46.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $42.00 - Nicholas Watts Redburn Atlantic Announces Buy $55.00 - Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $53.00 $55.00

The Carlyle Group is one of the world's largest alternative-asset managers, with $434.6 billion in total AUM, including $307.3 billion in fee-earning AUM, at the end of June 2024. The company has three core business segments: private equity, which includes private equity, real estate, infrastructure, and natural resources funds (accounting for 34% of fee-earning AUM and 58% of base management fees during 2023), global credit (51% and 27%) and investment solutions (15% and 15%). The firm primarily serves institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals. Carlyle operates through 29 offices across five continents, serving more than 2,900 active carry fund investors from 88 countries.

Breaking Down Carlyle Group's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Carlyle Group's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 68.82%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Carlyle Group's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 20.08%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Carlyle Group's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.93%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.69%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.1, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

