Analyst Scoreboard: 12 Ratings For Atlassian

Ratings for Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) were provided by 12 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 7 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $209.0, a high estimate of $250.00, and a low estimate of $160.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 7.49% lower than the prior average price target of $225.91.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Atlassian by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $230.00 $230.00 Ryan Macwilliams Barclays Lowers Overweight $250.00 $275.00 Nick Altmann Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $175.00 $210.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $177.00 $220.00 Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $230.00 $250.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Lowers Hold $160.00 $200.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $230.00 $200.00 Rob Oliver Baird Lowers Neutral $175.00 $230.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $225.00 $245.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Lowers Outperform $220.00 $225.00 Connor Murphy Capital One Announces Overweight $211.00 - Rob Owens Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $225.00 $200.00

Discovering Atlassian: A Closer Look

Atlassian produces software that helps teams work together more efficiently and effectively. The company provides project planning and management software, collaboration tools, and IT help desk solutions. The company operates in four segments: subscriptions (term licenses and cloud agreements), maintenance (annual maintenance contracts that provide support and periodic updates and are generally attached to perpetual license sales), perpetual license (upfront sale for indefinite usage of the software), and other (training, strategic consulting, and revenue from the Atlassian Marketplace app store). Atlassian was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sydney.

Atlassian's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Atlassian's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 20.5%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Atlassian's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -17.4%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Atlassian's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -18.17%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Atlassian's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.83%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Atlassian's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.21. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

