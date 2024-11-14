Analyst Scoreboard: 12 Ratings For Applied Industrial Techs

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 12 analysts have published ratings on Applied Industrial Techs (NYSE:AIT) in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 9 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 5 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Applied Industrial Techs, revealing an average target of $253.92, a high estimate of $305.00, and a low estimate of $210.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 11.1% increase from the previous average price target of $228.56.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Applied Industrial Techs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Glynn Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $305.00 $260.00 Chris Dankert Loop Capital Raises Buy $270.00 $230.00 Sam Darkatsh Raymond James Raises Outperform $250.00 $225.00 Sabrina Abrams B of A Securities Raises Neutral $240.00 $232.00 Steve Barger Keybanc Raises Overweight $275.00 $245.00 Christopher Glynn Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $260.00 $235.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Announces Outperform $285.00 - David Manthey Baird Raises Outperform $250.00 $210.00 Sabrina Abrams B of A Securities Announces Neutral $232.00 - Steve Barger Keybanc Raises Overweight $245.00 $215.00 Sam Darkatsh Raymond James Announces Outperform $225.00 - David Manthey Baird Raises Outperform $210.00 $205.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Applied Industrial Techs. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Applied Industrial Techs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Applied Industrial Techs's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Applied Industrial Techs's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Applied Industrial Techs

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc is a distributor of industrial products to the maintenance, repair, and operations market and the original equipment manufacturing industry. Further, the company provides engineering and design services for industrial and fluid power applications. The products include bearings, power transmission components, fluid power components and systems, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies. The company's reportable segments are; Service Center Based Distribution which derives key revenue, and Engineered Solutions. Geographically, the company derives its key revenue from the United States and the rest from Canada and other countries.

Applied Industrial Techs's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Applied Industrial Techs's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.34%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Applied Industrial Techs's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.38%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Applied Industrial Techs's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 5.35%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Applied Industrial Techs's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.09% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, Applied Industrial Techs adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

