Analyst Scoreboard: 12 Ratings For American Tower

During the last three months, 12 analysts shared their evaluations of American Tower (NYSE:AMT), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 8 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 5 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $239.58, a high estimate of $260.00, and a low estimate of $221.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $225.17, the current average has increased by 6.4%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of American Tower's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $230.00 $245.00 Philip Cusick JP Morgan Raises Overweight $250.00 $240.00 Ari Klein BMO Capital Raises Outperform $260.00 $246.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Raises Neutral $221.00 $205.00 Jonathan Atkin RBC Capital Raises Outperform $236.00 $225.00 Matthew Niknam Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $235.00 $212.00 Maher Yaghi Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $248.00 $223.00 Colby Synesael TD Cowen Raises Buy $239.00 $226.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $245.00 $225.00 Ari Klein BMO Capital Raises Outperform $246.00 $225.00 Philip Cusick JP Morgan Raises Overweight $240.00 $230.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $225.00 $200.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to American Tower. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of American Tower compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of American Tower's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of American Tower's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on American Tower analyst ratings.

Get to Know American Tower Better

American Tower owns and operates more than 220,000 cell towers throughout the us, Asia, Latin America, Europe, and Africa. It also owns and/or operates 28 data centers in 10 us markets after acquiring CoreSite. On its towers, the company has a very concentrated customer base, with most revenue in each market being generated by just the top few mobile carriers. The company operates more than 40,000 towers in the us, which accounted for almost half of the company's total revenue in 2023. Outside the us, American Tower operates over 75,000 towers in India, almost 50,000 towers in Latin America (dominated by Brazil), 30,000 towers in Europe, and nearly 25,000 towers in Africa. American Tower operates as a REIT.

Understanding the Numbers: American Tower's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: American Tower's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.64%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 31.04%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): American Tower's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 22.78%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.36%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: American Tower's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 12.29, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AMT

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Mar 2022 Barclays Maintains Overweight Mar 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for AMT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.