Analyst Scoreboard: 11 Ratings For Zions Bancorp

In the preceding three months, 11 analysts have released ratings for Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 10 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 8 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $51.18, a high estimate of $54.00, and a low estimate of $42.00. Observing a 12.36% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $45.55.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Zions Bancorp. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Rochester Compass Point Raises Neutral $52.00 $43.00 Jennifer Demba Truist Securities Raises Hold $54.00 $45.00 Ken Zerbe Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $42.00 $39.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Neutral $52.00 $46.00 Ryan Nash Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $54.00 $47.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $51.00 $48.00 Christopher Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $52.00 $44.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $52.00 $44.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $54.00 $48.00 David George Baird Raises Neutral $52.00 $50.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $48.00 $47.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Zions Bancorp. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Zions Bancorp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Zions Bancorp's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Zions Bancorp's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Zions Bancorp

Zions Bancorporation is a regional U.S. bank with core operations that span 11 states. The bank is headquartered in Salt Lake City and does business primarily in the Western and Southwestern United States. Zions primarily focuses on providing banking services to small and midsize businesses, with the bulk of its loans focused on commercial and commercial real estate lending.

Financial Insights: Zions Bancorp

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Zions Bancorp's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.37% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Zions Bancorp's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 24.77%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zions Bancorp's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.46%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Zions Bancorp's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.22%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Zions Bancorp's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.1, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

