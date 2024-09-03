Analyst Scoreboard: 11 Ratings For Valero Energy

In the preceding three months, 11 analysts have released ratings for Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 6 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $169.82, a high estimate of $179.00, and a low estimate of $156.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 1.63%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Valero Energy among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $172.00 $165.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $165.00 $156.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Outperform $175.00 $165.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $173.00 $165.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $156.00 $179.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Lowers Overweight $165.00 $171.00 John Royall JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $172.00 $178.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Lowers Overweight $171.00 $173.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $171.00 $176.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $169.00 $187.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $179.00 $184.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Valero Energy. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Valero Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Valero Energy's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy is one of the largest independent refiners in the United States. It operates 15 refineries, with a total throughput capacity of 3.2 million barrels a day in the US, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Valero also owns 12 ethanol plants with capacity of 1.6 billion gallons a year and holds a 50% stake in Diamond Green Diesel, which has the capacity to produce 1.2 billion gallons per year of renewable diesel.

Understanding the Numbers: Valero Energy's Finances

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Valero Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.06%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Valero Energy's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.54%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Valero Energy's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.41%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Valero Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.39%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Valero Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.42, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

