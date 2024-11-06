Analyst Scoreboard: 11 Ratings For Marathon Petroleum

In the preceding three months, 11 analysts have released ratings for Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $173.73, a high estimate of $193.00, and a low estimate of $145.00. Highlighting a 6.0% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $184.82.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Marathon Petroleum by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Gabelman TD Cowen Lowers Buy $170.00 $174.00 Vikram Bagri Citigroup Lowers Neutral $167.00 $172.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $170.00 $191.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Lowers Overweight $168.00 $180.00 John Royall JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $171.00 $172.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $183.00 $196.00 Phillip Jungwirth BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $190.00 $200.00 John Royall JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $172.00 $186.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $145.00 $168.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $182.00 $196.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $193.00 $198.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Marathon Petroleum. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Marathon Petroleum compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Marathon Petroleum's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Marathon Petroleum's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Marathon Petroleum analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum is an independent refiner with 13 refineries in the midcontinent, West Coast, and Gulf Coast of the United States with total throughput capacity of 3.0 million barrels per day. Its Dickinson, North Dakota, facility produces 184 million gallons a year of renewable diesel. Its Martinez, California, facility will have the ability to produce 730 million gallons a year of renewable diesel once converted. The firm also owns and operates midstream assets primarily through its listed master limited partnership, MPLX.

Marathon Petroleum: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Marathon Petroleum showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.32% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Marathon Petroleum's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 4.0%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Marathon Petroleum's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.85%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Marathon Petroleum's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.77%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Marathon Petroleum's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.41, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MPC

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Feb 2022 Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy Jan 2022 Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for MPC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.