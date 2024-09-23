Analyst Scoreboard: 11 Ratings For EVgo

In the last three months, 11 analysts have published ratings on EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 8 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $4.73, a high estimate of $6.00, and a low estimate of $4.00. Observing a 2.83% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $4.60.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive EVgo. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $5.00 $5.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $5.00 $5.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $5.00 $5.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $5.00 $5.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $6.00 $7.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $5.00 $4.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $4.00 $4.00 William Grippin UBS Announces Neutral $4.00 - Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $4.00 $4.00 Michael Legg Benchmark Raises Buy $5.00 $3.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $4.00 $4.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to EVgo. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of EVgo compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for EVgo's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of EVgo's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

EVgo owns and operates a public direct current fast-charging network in the us. Its network of charging stations provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure to consumers and businesses. The network is capable of charging all EV models and meets all charging standards currently available in the us. EVgo partners with national and regional chains of grocery stores, automotive original equipment manufacturers, hotels, shopping centers, gas stations, parking lot operators, local governments and independent property owners in order to locate and deploy its EV charging infrastructure.

Key Indicators: EVgo's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: EVgo's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 31.78%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: EVgo's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -15.47%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): EVgo's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -52.49%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): EVgo's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.31%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: EVgo's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 5.86, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

