Analyst Scoreboard: 11 Ratings For Comcast

Analysts' ratings for Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 11 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 5 2 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Comcast and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $48.89, accompanied by a high estimate of $60.00 and a low estimate of $40.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 3.82% increase from the previous average price target of $47.09.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Comcast is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kannan Venkateshwar Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $42.00 $40.00 Steven Cahall Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $46.00 $43.00 Brandon Nispel Keybanc Raises Overweight $47.00 $44.00 Jeffrey Wlodarczak Pivotal Research Raises Buy $54.00 $47.00 Gregory Williams TD Cowen Lowers Buy $48.00 $50.00 Bryan Kraft Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $50.00 $49.00 Tim Nollen Macquarie Maintains Neutral $40.00 $40.00 Matthew Harrigan Benchmark Raises Buy $60.00 $55.00 Maher Yaghi Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $48.00 $47.75 Matthew Harrigan Benchmark Maintains Buy $55.00 $55.00 Maher Yaghi Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $47.75 $47.25

Get to Know Comcast Better

Comcast is made up of three parts. The core cable business owns networks capable of providing television, internet access, and phone services to 63 million US homes and businesses, or nearly half of the country. About 50% of the locations in this territory subscribe to at least one Comcast service. Comcast acquired NBCUniversal from General Electric in 2011. NBCU owns several cable networks, including CNBC, MSNBC, and USA, the NBC network, the Peacock streaming platform, several local NBC affiliates, Universal Studios, and several theme parks. Sky, acquired in 2018, is a large television provider in the UK and has invested heavily in proprietary content to build this position. Sky is also a large pay-television provider in Italy and has a presence in Germany and Austria.

Comcast: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Comcast's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.49% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Comcast's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.32%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Comcast's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.29%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Comcast's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.36%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, Comcast adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

