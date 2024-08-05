Analyst Scoreboard: 11 Ratings For ACV Auctions

In the last three months, 11 analysts have published ratings on ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 7 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $21.55, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 1.17% from the previous average price target of $21.30.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of ACV Auctions by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $23.00 $23.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $21.00 $21.00 Rajat Gupta JP Morgan Announces Overweight $21.00 - Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $21.00 $20.00 Chris Pierce Needham Maintains Buy $23.00 $23.00 Chris Pierce Needham Maintains Buy $23.00 $23.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $23.00 $23.00 Chris Pierce Needham Maintains Buy $23.00 $23.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $20.00 $19.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $23.00 $23.00 Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $16.00 $15.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ACV Auctions. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of ACV Auctions compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of ACV Auctions's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of ACV Auctions's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on ACV Auctions analyst ratings.

Discovering ACV Auctions: A Closer Look

ACV Auctions Inc is a mobile platform for wholesale car auctions. It provides a digital marketplace for wholesale vehicle transactions and data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information for customers.

ACV Auctions: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining ACV Auctions's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 21.79% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: ACV Auctions's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -14.05%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ACV Auctions's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -4.48%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): ACV Auctions's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.08%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: ACV Auctions's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.27, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ACVA

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Stephens & Co. Upgrades Equal-Weight Overweight Mar 2022 Needham Initiates Coverage On Buy Jan 2022 Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for ACVA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.