Analyst Scoreboard: 10 Ratings For MarketAxess Holdings

In the last three months, 10 analysts have published ratings on MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 7 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for MarketAxess Holdings, presenting an average target of $268.9, a high estimate of $335.00, and a low estimate of $185.00. Marking an increase of 6.54%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $252.40.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of MarketAxess Holdings's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alex Kramm UBS Raises Buy $335.00 $330.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $276.00 $270.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $265.00 $265.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $314.00 $262.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $265.00 $235.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $268.00 $237.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Raises Buy $325.00 $310.00 Eli Abboud B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $185.00 $193.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $233.00 $204.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $223.00 $218.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to MarketAxess Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of MarketAxess Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of MarketAxess Holdings's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering MarketAxess Holdings: A Closer Look

Founded in 2000, MarketAxess is a leading electronic fixed-income trading platform that connects broker/dealers and institutional investors. The company is primarily focused on credit based fixed income securities with its main trading products being US investment-grade and high-yield bonds, Eurobonds, and Emerging Market corporate debt. Recently the company has expanded more aggressively into Treasuries and municipal bonds with the acquisitions of LiquidityEdge and MuniBrokers in 2019 and 2021, respectively. The company also provides pre and post-trade services with its acquisition of Regulatory Reporting Hub from Deutsche Borse Group in 2020 adding to its product offerings.

MarketAxess Holdings: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: MarketAxess Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 9.91%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: MarketAxess Holdings's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 32.85% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): MarketAxess Holdings's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.91%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.41%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: MarketAxess Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.06, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

