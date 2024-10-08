Analyst Scoreboard: 10 Ratings For LandBridge

LandBridge (NYSE:LB) has been analyzed by 10 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 3 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $34.2, a high estimate of $43.00, and a low estimate of $29.00. Experiencing a 0.38% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $34.33.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of LandBridge by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Mackay Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $43.00 $38.00 Spiro Dounis Citigroup Raises Neutral $34.00 $31.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $36.00 $34.00 Sean Milligan Janney Montgomery Scott Announces Buy $36.00 - Justin Jenkins Raymond James Announces Outperform $34.00 - Mark Lear Piper Sandler Announces Neutral $30.00 - Roger Read Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $34.00 - Spiro Dounis Citigroup Announces Neutral $31.00 - Theresa Chen Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $29.00 - John Mackay Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $35.00 -

All You Need to Know About LandBridge

LandBridge Co LLC is engaged in managing land and resources to support and promote oil and natural gas development. It generate revenue streams from the use of its surface acreage, the sale of resources from land and oil and gas royalties.

Breaking Down LandBridge's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: LandBridge displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 19.48%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: LandBridge's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -222.14%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): LandBridge's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -31.8%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -8.56%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.34, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

