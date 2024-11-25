Analyst Scoreboard: 10 Ratings For Guess

In the last three months, 10 analysts have published ratings on Guess (NYSE:GES), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Guess, presenting an average target of $27.5, a high estimate of $29.00, and a low estimate of $21.00. This current average has decreased by 5.17% from the previous average price target of $29.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Guess. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $29.00 $29.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $29.00 $29.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $29.00 $29.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $29.00 $29.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $29.00 $29.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $29.00 $29.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $29.00 $29.00 Mauricio Serna UBS Lowers Neutral $22.00 $24.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $21.00 $26.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Lowers Buy $29.00 $37.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Guess. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Guess compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Guess's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Get to Know Guess Better

Guess? Inc designs, markets distributes, and licenses contemporary apparel and accessories that reflect European fashion sensibilities and American Lifestyle under brands including Guess, Marciano, and G by Guess. The company has five reportable segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and licensing. Geographically, the company derives maximum revenue from the United States.

Guess's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Guess's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.24% as of 31 July, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Guess's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.47%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Guess's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -2.04%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Guess's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.39%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.86, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

