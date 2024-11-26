Analyst Scoreboard: 10 Ratings For Everest Group

Everest Group (NYSE:EG) has been analyzed by 10 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Everest Group, presenting an average target of $441.7, a high estimate of $527.00, and a low estimate of $372.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 1.62% increase from the previous average price target of $434.67.

The standing of Everest Group among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Yaron Kinar Jefferies Raises Hold $429.00 $420.00 Andrew Kligerman TD Cowen Lowers Hold $419.00 $444.00 Michael Zaremski BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $372.00 $383.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $402.00 $406.00 Alex Scott Barclays Lowers Overweight $517.00 $527.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Lowers Buy $485.00 $496.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $406.00 $393.00 Yaron Kinar Jefferies Raises Buy $457.00 $440.00 Alex Scott Barclays Announces Overweight $527.00 - Michael Zaremski BMO Capital Maintains Market Perform $403.00 $403.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Everest Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Everest Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Everest Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Everest Group Ltd is engaged in providing insurance services in the U.S., Bermuda, and international markets. It operates in Reinsurance and Insurance business. The Reinsurance operation writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies. The Insurance operation writes property and casualty insurance directly and through brokers, surplus lines brokers, and general agents within the U.S., Bermuda, Canada, Europe, and South America.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Everest Group's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.11%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Everest Group's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 11.83% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Everest Group's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.41% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Everest Group's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.93%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.22.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

