Analyst Scoreboard: 10 Ratings For Dycom Industries

During the last three months, 10 analysts shared their evaluations of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 5 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Dycom Industries and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $189.6, accompanied by a high estimate of $205.00 and a low estimate of $169.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 15.12% from the previous average price target of $164.70.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Dycom Industries. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $200.00 $185.00 Alex Rygiel B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $205.00 $172.00 Alexander Waters B of A Securities Raises Buy $198.00 $160.00 Christian Schwab Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $190.00 $145.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $185.00 $175.00 Frank Louthan Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $195.00 $143.00 Steven Fisher UBS Raises Buy $200.00 $175.00 Sangita Jain Keybanc Raises Overweight $179.00 $169.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $175.00 $165.00 Sangita Jain Keybanc Raises Overweight $169.00 $158.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Dycom Industries. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Dycom Industries compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Dycom Industries's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Dycom Industries's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Dycom Industries: A Closer Look

Dycom Industries Inc is a provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries. its operating companies supply telecommunications providers with a comprehensive portfolio of specialty services, including program management; planning; engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services and provides underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities. It also provides a range of construction, maintenance, and installation services, including the placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables. The company operates throughout the United States.

Dycom Industries's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Dycom Industries's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 9.27% as of 30 April, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Dycom Industries's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.48% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dycom Industries's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.86%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.44%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Dycom Industries's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.87. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

