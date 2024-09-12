Analyst Scoreboard: 10 Ratings For American Tower

In the latest quarter, 10 analysts provided ratings for American Tower (NYSE:AMT), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 5 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for American Tower, presenting an average target of $236.5, a high estimate of $248.00, and a low estimate of $221.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 7.99% increase from the previous average price target of $219.00.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of American Tower by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Raises Neutral $221.00 $205.00 Jonathan Atkin RBC Capital Raises Outperform $236.00 $225.00 Matthew Niknam Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $235.00 $212.00 Maher Yaghi Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $248.00 $223.00 Colby Synesael TD Cowen Raises Buy $239.00 $226.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $245.00 $225.00 Ari Klein BMO Capital Raises Outperform $246.00 $225.00 Philip Cusick JP Morgan Raises Overweight $240.00 $230.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $225.00 $200.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $230.00 -

American Tower owns and operates more than 220,000 cell towers throughout the us, Asia, Latin America, Europe, and Africa. It also owns and/or operates 28 data centers in 10 us markets after acquiring CoreSite. On its towers, the company has a very concentrated customer base, with most revenue in each market being generated by just the top few mobile carriers. The company operates more than 40,000 towers in the us, which accounted for almost half of the company's total revenue in 2023. Outside the us, American Tower operates over 75,000 towers in India, almost 50,000 towers in Latin America (dominated by Brazil), 30,000 towers in Europe, and nearly 25,000 towers in Africa. American Tower operates as a REIT.

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: American Tower's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.64%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 31.04%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): American Tower's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 22.78% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): American Tower's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.36%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: American Tower's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 12.29. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

