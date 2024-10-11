Analyst Scoreboard: 10 Ratings For Acadia Healthcare Co

Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC) has been analyzed by 10 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $86.8, a high estimate of $94.00, and a low estimate of $75.00. Highlighting a 0.91% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $87.60.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Acadia Healthcare Co. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $90.00 $90.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $90.00 $90.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Overweight $76.00 $83.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $94.00 $94.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $90.00 $90.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $90.00 $90.00 Pito Chickering Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $75.00 $70.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $90.00 $90.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $90.00 $90.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Overweight $83.00 $89.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Acadia Healthcare Co. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Acadia Healthcare Co compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Acadia Healthcare Co's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Acadia Healthcare Co's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Acadia Healthcare Co analyst ratings.

Discovering Acadia Healthcare Co: A Closer Look

Acadia Healthcare Co Inc acquires and develops behavioral healthcare facilities in the United States, United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico. Acute inpatient psychiatric facilities and specialty treatment facilities contribute the vast majority of Acadia's revenue in the United States. The U.S. facilities receive the major proportion of payments from Medicaid, with the second-largest proportion from commercial payors. In the United Kingdom, the majority of Acadia's revenue comes from its healthcare facilities, and virtually all of the payment received is from the National Health Service.

A Deep Dive into Acadia Healthcare Co's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Acadia Healthcare Co displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.85%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.86%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Acadia Healthcare Co's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.7%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Acadia Healthcare Co's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.4%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Acadia Healthcare Co's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.67, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ACHC

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform Mar 2022 SVB Leerink Maintains Outperform Nov 2021 Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for ACHC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.