Analyst Says This Dividend Aristocrat Is a Buy After Earnings

Stocks are cooling their heels today after a hot start to 2024, with some market-watchers pushing back their timeline for how soon the Fed might start cutting interest rates this year. With a number of stocks in overbought territory, and valuations looking a bit stretched across some of investors' favorite sectors, it's worth taking a look at some of Wall Street's favorite reliable income picks - the Dividend Aristocrats.

Among this elite group of dividend-paying stocks, one consumer staples name just scored an upgrade after its latest earnings report impressed analysts - a development investors may have missed amid all of the recent Big Tech results. Here's a closer look at this recession-resistant stock, the latest forecast from Wall Street, and whether it's a good value for dividend investors right now.

Colgate Stock Beats on Q4 Earnings

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) is a more-than-century-old consumer goods giant, with a portfolio of brands spanning oral care, personal care, home care, and pet nutrition, sold under such well-known brands as Softsoap, Ajax, Irish Spring, and of course, Colgate and Palmolive. The company operates in over 200 countries, and is valued at $69.67 billion by market cap.

With a track record of 60 consecutive years of growing dividends, CL isn't just a Dividend Aristocrat, but a Dividend King. The stock offers a forward yield of 2.27%, based on the current quarterly payout of $0.48. This makes CL a prime choice for investors seeking a reliable passive income stream.

Along with the steady dividend payments, CL stock is up 13.5% over the past 52 weeks.

www.barchart.com

On Jan. 26., Colgate dropped some better-than-projected fourth-quarter 2023 results. They outshone analysts' earnings expectations, with Q4 diluted earnings per share (EPS) hitting $0.87 versus the expected $0.85. The bottom-line beat was nothing new for Colgate; they've consistently topped consensus EPS estimates in each of the past four quarters.

Revenue for the period climbed 5.5% YoY to $4.95 billion, thanks to stronger-than-forecast 7% organic sales growth, as pricing was up 7.0% during the period. Looking ahead, Colgate is targeting 2024 revenue growth of 1-4% against expectations of 3.5%.

What Do Analysts Expect for Colgate Stock?

Raymond James analyst Olivia Tong just hopped on the Colgate train, upgrading it to “outperform” following the Q4 numbers.

In a note to clients, the analyst wrote, "In our view, CL is still in the early innings of improved top and bottom-line growth, balancing contribution from volume vs. price, emerging markets vs. developed, and across the product portfolio."

Plus, while the shares aren't cheap compared to their sector peers - at roughly 24x forward earnings, by Tong's math - those multiples are in line with CL's longer-term historical valuations.

Overall, analysts agree; they've given Colgate-Palmolive a consensus “Strong Buy” rating. Out of 17 analysts tracking the stock, 11 call it a “Strong Buy,” 2 say “Moderate Buy,” and 1 says “Hold.” The average 12-month price target is $88.18, a premium of about 5% to current levels.

www.barchart.com

For investors seeking steady income, upside potential, and long-term earnings growth backed by pricing power, Colgate-Palmolive stock could be a Dividend Aristocrat worth scooping up at current levels.

On the date of publication, Ebube Jones did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.