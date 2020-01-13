Analyst Reports of Kohl’s Stock’s Death Are Somewhat Exaggerated

To hear the analysts tell it, KohlÃ¢ÂÂs (NYSE:) is dead. The company doesnÃ¢ÂÂt report its Christmas quarter until March 3, but preliminary results indicate that earnings per share will be down 2% from last year. Christmas 2018 saw the company earn $272 million on $6.8 billion of revenue. That doesnÃ¢ÂÂt sound great for KohlÃ¢ÂÂs stock.
Yet TV analyst Jim Cramer called KohlÃ¢ÂÂs Ã¢ÂÂroadkill,Ã¢ÂÂ said he was left Ã¢ÂÂspeechlessÃ¢ÂÂ by the numbers and added that KohlÃ¢ÂÂs is
This reaction from traders sent shares down 10%. KohlÃ¢ÂÂs stock recovered only slightly, opening Jan. 13 at $46.48 per share, a market capitalization just under $7 billion. The companyÃ¢ÂÂs trailing price-to-earnings ratio is below 11 and the yield on its 67-cent dividend is up to 5.3%.
Either this is a classic yield trap or itÃ¢ÂÂs time to buy.
The Amazon Connection
What has made KohlÃ¢ÂÂs controversial was the realization of CEO Michelle Gass that her stores are too big. So she made a deal with AmazonÃÂ (NASDAQ:) to share space.
People returning merchandise to Amazon can now drop it off at a KohlÃ¢ÂÂs. They can also buy things like Echo devices in KohlÃ¢ÂÂs stores. The idea is that KohlÃ¢ÂÂs sees more traffic, and Amazon customers get convenient drop-off points. KohlÃ¢ÂÂs also gave Amazon the right to buy 1% of its shares, when they were trading at .
The partnership could be extended. KohlÃ¢ÂÂs might stock merchandise from the Amazon Basics line, that companyÃ¢ÂÂs store brand. It could also offer Amazon pick-up, reducing porch theft. Amazon might even buy KohlÃ¢ÂÂs, which represents less than .
This wasnÃ¢ÂÂt the only partnership Gass announced last year. KohlÃ¢ÂÂs also leased parts of 10 stores to Planet Fitness (NYSE:) as part of a move into activewear.
The Real Problem
The bigger problem is something I have been noting repeatedly, the changing nature of retail.
Retail used to be in the business of breaking bulk between merchandise and consumers. ThatÃ¢ÂÂs AmazonÃ¢ÂÂs job now. Instead, successful retailers like Target (NYSE:) create their own store brands. Brands like Nike (NYSE:), meanwhile, increasingly sell out of their own stores.
KohlÃ¢ÂÂs is moving in that direction with , partnering with TV real estate brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott.
At this weekÃ¢ÂÂs National Retail Federation conference, CEO Gass also talked up Ã¢ÂÂThe Beauty Checkout,Ã¢ÂÂ originally offered in just 11 stores but now rolling out to 200. This includes new retail partnerships with brands like EuropeÃ¢ÂÂs Dolce & Gabbana and Ralph LaurenÃ¢ÂÂs (NYSE:) Polo Ralph Lauren Brand. Ã¢ÂÂThe Beauty CheckoutÃ¢ÂÂ also features a marketing partnershipÃÂ with Facebook (NASDAQ:).
Moves like this make GassÃ¢ÂÂ first deal, bringing Under Armour (NYSE:, NYSE:UAA) , make some sort of sense. KohlÃ¢ÂÂs is moving into up-market retail.
The problem is that partnering with external brands, as opposed to building in-house ones, leaves KohlÃ¢ÂÂs dependent on others and doesnÃ¢ÂÂt provide the mark-ups of a store like Lululemon (NASDAQ:), which controls design, manufacturing, branding and retailing.
ThatÃ¢ÂÂs what analysts are looking for, and Gass doesnÃ¢ÂÂt seem to be offering it.
The Bottom Line on KohlÃ¢ÂÂs Stock
Analysts arenÃ¢ÂÂt seeing GassÃ¢ÂÂs vision and may be dumping her stock prematurely.
ItÃ¢ÂÂs possible that her vision is flawed. GassÃ¢ÂÂs KohlÃ¢ÂÂs isnÃ¢ÂÂt a discounter like Target (NYSE:), nor is it a merchandise brand. ItÃ¢ÂÂs a re-imagined department store, selling experiences and convenience on behalf of select brand partners.
But unlike MacyÃ¢ÂÂs (NYSE:) or J. C. Penney (NYSE:), KohlÃ¢ÂÂs does have a plan. The stock is a speculation, but one where you can draw a huge dividend yield while you wait to see how it plays out. Something like Bed, Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:).
Dana Blankenhorn is a financial and technology journalist. His latest book is Technology's Big Bang: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow with Moore's Law, essays on technology available at the Amazon Kindle store. Write him at danablankenhorn@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @danablankenhorn. As of this writing he owned shares in AMZN.
