Analyst Reports of Kohl’s Stock’s Death Are Somewhat Exaggerated

To hear the analysts tell it, KohlÃ¢ÂÂs (NYSE:) is dead. The company doesnÃ¢ÂÂt report its Christmas quarter until March 3, but preliminary results indicate that earnings per share will be down 2% from last year. Christmas 2018 saw the company earn $272 million on $6.8 billion of revenue. That doesnÃ¢ÂÂt sound great for KohlÃ¢ÂÂs stock.

Yet TV analyst Jim Cramer called KohlÃ¢ÂÂs Ã¢ÂÂroadkill,Ã¢ÂÂ said he was left Ã¢ÂÂspeechlessÃ¢ÂÂ by the numbers and added that KohlÃ¢ÂÂs is

This reaction from traders sent shares down 10%. KohlÃ¢ÂÂs stock recovered only slightly, opening Jan. 13 at $46.48 per share, a market capitalization just under $7 billion. The companyÃ¢ÂÂs trailing price-to-earnings ratio is below 11 and the yield on its 67-cent dividend is up to 5.3%.

Either this is a classic yield trap or itÃ¢ÂÂs time to buy.

The Amazon Connection

What has made KohlÃ¢ÂÂs controversial was the realization of CEO Michelle Gass that her stores are too big. So she made a deal with AmazonÃÂ (NASDAQ:) to share space.

People returning merchandise to Amazon can now drop it off at a KohlÃ¢ÂÂs. They can also buy things like Echo devices in KohlÃ¢ÂÂs stores. The idea is that KohlÃ¢ÂÂs sees more traffic, and Amazon customers get convenient drop-off points. KohlÃ¢ÂÂs also gave Amazon the right to buy 1% of its shares, when they were trading at .

The partnership could be extended. KohlÃ¢ÂÂs might stock merchandise from the Amazon Basics line, that companyÃ¢ÂÂs store brand. It could also offer Amazon pick-up, reducing porch theft. Amazon might even buy KohlÃ¢ÂÂs, which represents less than .

This wasnÃ¢ÂÂt the only partnership Gass announced last year. KohlÃ¢ÂÂs also leased parts of 10 stores to Planet Fitness (NYSE:) as part of a move into activewear.

The Real Problem

The bigger problem is something I have been noting repeatedly, the changing nature of retail.

Retail used to be in the business of breaking bulk between merchandise and consumers. ThatÃ¢ÂÂs AmazonÃ¢ÂÂs job now. Instead, successful retailers like Target (NYSE:) create their own store brands. Brands like Nike (NYSE:), meanwhile, increasingly sell out of their own stores.

KohlÃ¢ÂÂs is moving in that direction with , partnering with TV real estate brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott.

At this weekÃ¢ÂÂs National Retail Federation conference, CEO Gass also talked up Ã¢ÂÂThe Beauty Checkout,Ã¢ÂÂ originally offered in just 11 stores but now rolling out to 200. This includes new retail partnerships with brands like EuropeÃ¢ÂÂs Dolce & Gabbana and Ralph LaurenÃ¢ÂÂs (NYSE:) Polo Ralph Lauren Brand. Ã¢ÂÂThe Beauty CheckoutÃ¢ÂÂ also features a marketing partnershipÃÂ with Facebook (NASDAQ:).

Moves like this make GassÃ¢ÂÂ first deal, bringing Under Armour (NYSE:, NYSE:UAA) , make some sort of sense. KohlÃ¢ÂÂs is moving into up-market retail.

The problem is that partnering with external brands, as opposed to building in-house ones, leaves KohlÃ¢ÂÂs dependent on others and doesnÃ¢ÂÂt provide the mark-ups of a store like Lululemon (NASDAQ:), which controls design, manufacturing, branding and retailing.

ThatÃ¢ÂÂs what analysts are looking for, and Gass doesnÃ¢ÂÂt seem to be offering it.

The Bottom Line on KohlÃ¢ÂÂs Stock

Analysts arenÃ¢ÂÂt seeing GassÃ¢ÂÂs vision and may be dumping her stock prematurely.

ItÃ¢ÂÂs possible that her vision is flawed. GassÃ¢ÂÂs KohlÃ¢ÂÂs isnÃ¢ÂÂt a discounter like Target (NYSE:), nor is it a merchandise brand. ItÃ¢ÂÂs a re-imagined department store, selling experiences and convenience on behalf of select brand partners.

But unlike MacyÃ¢ÂÂs (NYSE:) or J. C. Penney (NYSE:), KohlÃ¢ÂÂs does have a plan. The stock is a speculation, but one where you can draw a huge dividend yield while you wait to see how it plays out. Something like Bed, Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:).

is a financial and technology journalist. His latest book is TechnologyÃ¢ÂÂs Big Bang: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow with MooreÃ¢ÂÂs Law, essays on technology available at the Amazon Kindle store. Write him at or follow him on Twitter at @danablankenhorn. As of this writing he owned shares in AMZN.

The post appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.