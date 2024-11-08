Analyst Ratings For Zillow Gr

Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:ZG) has been analyzed by 19 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 8 6 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 3 6 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $64.79, a high estimate of $82.00, and a low estimate of $47.00. This current average has increased by 16.51% from the previous average price target of $55.61.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Zillow Gr is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Trevor Young Barclays Raises Underweight $50.00 $36.00 Tom White DA Davidson Raises Buy $75.00 $71.00 Jason Kreyer Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $70.00 $55.00 Maria Ripps Canaccord Genuity Raises Hold $64.00 $56.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $82.00 $62.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $74.00 $66.00 Mike Burton Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $47.00 $42.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $73.00 $62.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $75.00 $55.00 Chris Kuntarich UBS Raises Buy $80.00 $70.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $66.00 $66.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $62.00 $62.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $47.00 $47.00 Tom White DA Davidson Raises Buy $71.00 $52.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $47.00 $47.00 Jay McCanless Wedbush Raises Outperform $80.00 $50.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Neutral $47.00 - Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $66.00 $60.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Neutral $55.00 $42.00

Zillow Group Inc is an Internet-based real estate company that offers its customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting, or financing with transparency and ease The group works with real estate agents, brokers, builders, property managers, and landlords to pair technology with top-notch service. The group has brands such as Zillow, Trulia, StreetEasy, Hotpads, Zillow Rentals, Zillow Home Loans, ShowingTime, Follow Up Boss, Aryeo and others.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Zillow Gr's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 17.14%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Zillow Gr's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -3.44%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.44%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Zillow Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.31%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, Zillow Gr adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

