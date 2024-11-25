Analyst Ratings For WR Berkley

During the last three months, 13 analysts shared their evaluations of WR Berkley (NYSE:WRB), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 2 4 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 5 2 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for WR Berkley, revealing an average target of $65.15, a high estimate of $76.00, and a low estimate of $56.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $62.09, the current average has increased by 4.93%.

The standing of WR Berkley among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Cox Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $69.00 - Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Raises Buy $76.00 $73.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $68.00 $63.00 Brian Meredith UBS Raises Buy $69.00 $67.00 Scott Heleniak RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $63.00 $57.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $58.00 $59.00 David Motemaden Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $60.00 $57.00 Mark Hughes Truist Securities Raises Buy $68.00 $64.00 Brian Meredith UBS Raises Buy $67.00 $66.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Raises Buy $73.00 $65.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $63.00 $59.00 Yaron Kinar Jefferies Raises Hold $57.00 $53.00 Alex Scott Barclays Announces Underweight $56.00 -

Delving into WR Berkley's Background

W.R. Berkley is an insurance holding company with a host of subsidiaries that primarily underwrite commercial casualty insurance. The firm specializes in niche products that include various excess and surplus lines, workers' compensation insurance, self-insurance consulting, reinsurance, and regional commercial lines for small and midsize businesses.

Financial Milestones: WR Berkley's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining WR Berkley's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.57% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: WR Berkley's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.83%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.51%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): WR Berkley's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.92%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, WR Berkley faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

