Analyst Ratings For Weyerhaeuser

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $34.0, with a high estimate of $37.00 and a low estimate of $31.00. A decline of 2.16% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Weyerhaeuser is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew McKellar RBC Capital Raises Outperform $37.00 $34.00 Kurt Yinger DA Davidson Lowers Buy $36.00 $37.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Lowers Hold $31.00 $32.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Lowers Hold $32.00 $36.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Weyerhaeuser. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Weyerhaeuser compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Weyerhaeuser's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Discovering Weyerhaeuser: A Closer Look

Weyerhaeuser ranks among the world's largest forest product companies. Following the 2016 sale of its pulp business to International Paper, Weyerhaeuser operates three business segments: timberlands, wood products, and real estate. Weyerhaeuser is structured as a real estate investment trust and is not required to pay federal income taxes on earnings generated by timber harvest activities. Earnings from its wood products segment are subject to federal income tax. Weyerhaeuser acquired fellow timber REIT Plum Creek in 2016.

Financial Milestones: Weyerhaeuser's Journey

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Weyerhaeuser displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.96%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Weyerhaeuser's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.92%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Weyerhaeuser's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.72%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Weyerhaeuser's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.03%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.5.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

