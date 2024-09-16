Analyst Ratings For WEC Energy Group

11 analysts have shared their evaluations of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 3 3 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 2 2 2 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated WEC Energy Group and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $93.09, accompanied by a high estimate of $103.00 and a low estimate of $80.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 3.85% increase from the previous average price target of $89.64.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of WEC Energy Group by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sophie Karp Keybanc Raises Overweight $98.00 $95.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith B of A Securities Raises Underperform $90.00 $88.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $93.00 $91.00 Neil Kalton Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $103.00 $98.00 Andrew Weisel Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $103.00 $90.00 Eric Beaumont Barclays Raises Underweight $86.00 $80.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $91.00 $87.00 Neil Kalton Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $98.00 $93.00 Sophie Karp Keybanc Lowers Overweight $95.00 $96.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $87.00 $90.00 Eric Beaumont Barclays Raises Underweight $80.00 $78.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to WEC Energy Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of WEC Energy Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of WEC Energy Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of WEC Energy Group's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on WEC Energy Group analyst ratings.

Discovering WEC Energy Group: A Closer Look

WEC Energy Group's electric and gas utility businesses serve electric and gas customers in Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin service territories. The company also owns a 60% stake in American Transmission Co. WEC's asset mix is approximately 48% electric generation and distribution, 36% gas distribution, 10% electric transmission, and 6% unregulated renewable energy.

Financial Insights: WEC Energy Group

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining WEC Energy Group's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.17% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: WEC Energy Group's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.92%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): WEC Energy Group's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.75%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.48%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.56.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for WEC

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Goldman Sachs Upgrades Sell Neutral Nov 2021 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Nov 2021 Scotiabank Upgrades Sector Perform Sector Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for WEC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.