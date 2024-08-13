Analyst Ratings For Walmart

In the preceding three months, 36 analysts have released ratings for Walmart (NYSE:WMT), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.
The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|11
|21
|4
|0
|0
|Last 30D
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|9
|14
|2
|0
|0
Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Walmart, revealing an average target of $74.06, a high estimate of $86.00, and a low estimate of $64.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 8.51% from the previous average price target of $68.25.
Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview
A clear picture of Walmart's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Mark Astrachan
|Stifel
|Raises
|Hold
|$73.00
|$71.00
|Joe Feldman
|Telsey Advisory Group
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$75.00
|$75.00
|Edward Kelly
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Overweight
|$75.00
|$70.00
|Kelly Bania
|BMO Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$80.00
|$75.00
|Ivan Feinseth
|Tigress Financial
|Raises
|Buy
|$86.00
|$75.00
|Bradley Thomas
|Keybanc
|Raises
|Overweight
|$82.00
|$75.00
|Greg Melich
|Evercore ISI Group
|Raises
|Outperform
|$74.00
|$73.00
|Peter Keith
|Piper Sandler
|Announces
|Overweight
|$81.00
|-
|Mark Astrachan
|Stifel
|Raises
|Hold
|$71.00
|$69.00
|Krisztina Katai
|Deutsche Bank
|Raises
|Buy
|$77.00
|$71.00
|Greg Melich
|Evercore ISI Group
|Raises
|Outperform
|$73.00
|$72.00
|Daniela Bretthauer
|HSBC
|Raises
|Buy
|$81.00
|$70.00
|Corey Tarlowe
|Jefferies
|Raises
|Buy
|$77.00
|$75.00
|Christopher Horvers
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Overweight
|$81.00
|$66.00
|Dana Telsey
|Telsey Advisory Group
|Raises
|Outperform
|$75.00
|$70.00
|Rupesh Parikh
|Oppenheimer
|Raises
|Outperform
|$75.00
|$69.00
|Greg Melich
|Evercore ISI Group
|Raises
|Outperform
|$72.00
|$70.00
|Seth Sigman
|Barclays
|Raises
|Overweight
|$66.00
|$60.00
|Greg Melich
|Evercore ISI Group
|Raises
|Outperform
|$70.00
|$67.00
|Paul Lejuez
|Citigroup
|Raises
|Buy
|$75.00
|$63.33
|Bobby Griffin
|Raymond James
|Raises
|Outperform
|$70.00
|$63.00
|Simeon Gutman
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Overweight
|$70.00
|$67.00
|Oliver Chen
|TD Cowen
|Raises
|Buy
|$75.00
|$68.00
|Steven Shemesh
|RBC Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$70.00
|$62.00
|Corey Tarlowe
|Jefferies
|Raises
|Buy
|$75.00
|$70.00
|Kate McShane
|Goldman Sachs
|Raises
|Buy
|$73.00
|$64.33
|Michael Baker
|DA Davidson
|Raises
|Buy
|$75.00
|$69.00
|Kelly Bania
|BMO Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$75.00
|$65.00
|Greg Melich
|Evercore ISI Group
|Raises
|Outperform
|$70.00
|$67.00
|Joseph Feldman
|Telsey Advisory Group
|Raises
|Outperform
|$70.00
|$68.00
|Mark Astrachan
|Stifel
|Raises
|Hold
|$69.00
|$65.00
|Scot Ciccarelli
|Truist Securities
|Raises
|Hold
|$64.00
|$60.00
|Robert Ohmes
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$75.00
|$67.00
|Peter Benedict
|Baird
|Raises
|Outperform
|$70.00
|$65.00
|Bill Kirk
|Roth MKM
|Raises
|Buy
|$71.00
|$69.00
|Bradley Thomas
|Keybanc
|Raises
|Overweight
|$75.00
|$63.00
Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Walmart. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Walmart compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Walmart's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.
Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Walmart's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on Walmart analyst ratings.
Get to Know Walmart Better
Walmart serves as the preeminent retailer in the United States, with its strategy predicated on superior operating efficiency and offering the lowest priced goods to consumers to drive robust store traffic and product turnover. Walmart augmented its low-price business strategy by offering a convenient one-stop shopping destination with the opening of its first supercenter in 1988.Today, Walmart operates over 4,600 stores in the United States (5,200 including Sam's Club) and over 10,000 stores globally. Walmart generated over $440 billion in domestic namesake sales in fiscal 2024, with Sam's Club contributing another $86 billion to the firm's top line. Internationally, Walmart generated $115 billion in sales. The retailer serves around 240 million customers globally each week.
Financial Milestones: Walmart's Journey
Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.
Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Walmart's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.05% as of 30 April, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.
Net Margin: Walmart's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.16% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.
Return on Equity (ROE): Walmart's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.18%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.
Return on Assets (ROA): Walmart's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.02%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.
Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, Walmart adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.
What Are Analyst Ratings?
Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.
Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.
Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Latest Ratings for WMT
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Feb 2022
|Raymond James
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Feb 2022
|Deutsche Bank
|Maintains
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for WMT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.