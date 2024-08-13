Analyst Ratings For Walmart

In the preceding three months, 36 analysts have released ratings for Walmart (NYSE:WMT), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 11 21 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 5 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 9 14 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Walmart, revealing an average target of $74.06, a high estimate of $86.00, and a low estimate of $64.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 8.51% from the previous average price target of $68.25.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Walmart's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Astrachan Stifel Raises Hold $73.00 $71.00 Joe Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $75.00 $75.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $75.00 $70.00 Kelly Bania BMO Capital Raises Outperform $80.00 $75.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $86.00 $75.00 Bradley Thomas Keybanc Raises Overweight $82.00 $75.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $74.00 $73.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $81.00 - Mark Astrachan Stifel Raises Hold $71.00 $69.00 Krisztina Katai Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $77.00 $71.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $73.00 $72.00 Daniela Bretthauer HSBC Raises Buy $81.00 $70.00 Corey Tarlowe Jefferies Raises Buy $77.00 $75.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Raises Overweight $81.00 $66.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $75.00 $70.00 Rupesh Parikh Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $75.00 $69.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $72.00 $70.00 Seth Sigman Barclays Raises Overweight $66.00 $60.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $70.00 $67.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Buy $75.00 $63.33 Bobby Griffin Raymond James Raises Outperform $70.00 $63.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $70.00 $67.00 Oliver Chen TD Cowen Raises Buy $75.00 $68.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $70.00 $62.00 Corey Tarlowe Jefferies Raises Buy $75.00 $70.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $73.00 $64.33 Michael Baker DA Davidson Raises Buy $75.00 $69.00 Kelly Bania BMO Capital Raises Outperform $75.00 $65.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $70.00 $67.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $70.00 $68.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Raises Hold $69.00 $65.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Hold $64.00 $60.00 Robert Ohmes B of A Securities Raises Buy $75.00 $67.00 Peter Benedict Baird Raises Outperform $70.00 $65.00 Bill Kirk Roth MKM Raises Buy $71.00 $69.00 Bradley Thomas Keybanc Raises Overweight $75.00 $63.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Walmart. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Walmart compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Walmart's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Walmart's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Walmart Better

Walmart serves as the preeminent retailer in the United States, with its strategy predicated on superior operating efficiency and offering the lowest priced goods to consumers to drive robust store traffic and product turnover. Walmart augmented its low-price business strategy by offering a convenient one-stop shopping destination with the opening of its first supercenter in 1988.Today, Walmart operates over 4,600 stores in the United States (5,200 including Sam's Club) and over 10,000 stores globally. Walmart generated over $440 billion in domestic namesake sales in fiscal 2024, with Sam's Club contributing another $86 billion to the firm's top line. Internationally, Walmart generated $115 billion in sales. The retailer serves around 240 million customers globally each week.

Financial Milestones: Walmart's Journey

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Walmart's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.05% as of 30 April, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Walmart's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.16% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Walmart's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.18%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Walmart's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.02%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, Walmart adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Latest Ratings for WMT

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Feb 2022 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Feb 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy

