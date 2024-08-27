Analyst Ratings For Vornado Realty

Vornado Realty (NYSE:VNO) underwent analysis by 10 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 4 3 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 2 3 3 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $31.55, with a high estimate of $40.00 and a low estimate of $21.50. Marking an increase of 20.42%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $26.20.

The standing of Vornado Realty among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Caitlin Burrows Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $21.50 $19.00 Camille Bonnel B of A Securities Raises Neutral $35.00 $26.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $38.00 $32.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Underperform $32.00 $31.00 Ross Smotrich Barclays Raises Underweight $27.00 $21.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $30.00 $22.00 John Kim BMO Capital Raises Outperform $40.00 $29.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Underperform $31.00 $24.00 Floris Van Dijkum Compass Point Raises Neutral $32.00 $27.00 John Kim BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $29.00 $31.00

About Vornado Realty

Vornado owns and has an ownership interest in Class A office and retail properties highly concentrated in Manhattan, with additional properties in San Francisco and Chicago. It operates as a real estate investment trust.

Vornado Realty's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Vornado Realty's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.68% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Vornado Realty's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 7.83%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vornado Realty's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.8%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.22%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, Vornado Realty faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

