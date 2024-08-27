Analyst Ratings For Virtus Inv

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Virtus Inv (NYSE:VRTS), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 1 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Virtus Inv, revealing an average target of $231.25, a high estimate of $264.00, and a low estimate of $206.00. A decline of 4.96% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Virtus Inv among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Budish Barclays Announces Underweight $206.00 - Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $208.00 $213.00 Crispin Love Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $264.00 $267.00 Bill Kirk TD Cowen Lowers Hold $247.00 $250.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Virtus Inv. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Virtus Inv compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Virtus Inv's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Virtus Inv's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Virtus Inv analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About Virtus Inv

Virtus Investment Partners Inc provides investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds, exchange-traded funds, and variable insurance funds. Geographically, the activities are carried out through the region of the U.S. and the group generates revenue through investment management fees, distribution and service fees and administration and shareholder service fees.

A Deep Dive into Virtus Inv's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Virtus Inv's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.19%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.89%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Virtus Inv's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.49%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, Virtus Inv faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for VRTS

Date Firm Action From To Aug 2021 Morgan Stanley Upgrades Equal-Weight Overweight Jul 2021 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Jul 2021 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for VRTS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.