Analyst Ratings For Virgin Galactic Hldgs

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 1 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $28.0, a high estimate of $61.00, and a low estimate of $5.00. A decline of 15.89% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Virgin Galactic Hldgs is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kristine Liwag Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $5.00 $35.00 Noah Poponak Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $53.00 $61.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $6.00 $8.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Adjusts Neutral $8.00 $24.00 Noah Poponak Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $61.00 $70.00 Kristine Liwag Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $35.00 $1.75

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Virgin Galactic Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Virgin Galactic Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Virgin Galactic Hldgs's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Virgin Galactic Hldgs's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Virgin Galactic Hldgs: A Closer Look

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc is a United States-based vertically integrated aerospace company pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals & researchers, and it also manufactures advanced air and space vehicles. Using technologies, the company is developing a spaceflight system designed to offer its customers a multi-day, and transformative experience. This culminates in a spaceflight that includes views of Earth from space and several minutes of weightlessness that will launch from Spaceport America, New Mexico.

Virgin Galactic Hldgs: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Virgin Galactic Hldgs's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 125.55%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Virgin Galactic Hldgs's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -2222.16%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -23.09%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Virgin Galactic Hldgs's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -8.76%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Virgin Galactic Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.06. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

