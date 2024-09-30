Analyst Ratings For Viper Energy

Throughout the last three months, 8 analysts have evaluated Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Viper Energy, presenting an average target of $50.5, a high estimate of $57.00, and a low estimate of $44.00. This current average has increased by 7.45% from the previous average price target of $47.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Viper Energy is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $54.00 $55.00 Aaron Bilkoski TD Securities Raises Buy $48.00 $46.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $57.00 $44.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $55.00 $54.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Overweight $47.00 $44.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $54.00 $53.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $44.00 $43.00 Stephen Richardson Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $45.00 $37.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Viper Energy. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Viper Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Viper Energy's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Viper Energy's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Viper Energy analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Viper Energy

Viper Energy Inc is focused on owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. The Permian Basin is known to have a number of zones of oil and natural gas-bearing rock throughout.

Viper Energy's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Viper Energy's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 34.85%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Viper Energy's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 26.22% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Viper Energy's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.23% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Viper Energy's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.44%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Viper Energy's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.92. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for VNOM

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Jan 2022 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Nov 2021 Raymond James Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for VNOM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.