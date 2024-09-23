Analyst Ratings For Verizon Communications

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 3 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Verizon Communications and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $45.21, accompanied by a high estimate of $51.00 and a low estimate of $42.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 1.6% from the previous average price target of $44.50.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Verizon Communications. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kutgun Maral RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $46.00 $42.00 Jonathan Atkin RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $42.00 $42.00 Brandon Nispel Keybanc Lowers Overweight $44.00 $46.00 Dan Brennan TD Cowen Raises Buy $51.00 $48.00 Philip Cusick JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $45.00 $46.00 Jonathan Atkin RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $42.00 $42.00 Maher Yaghi Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $46.50 $45.50

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Verizon Communications. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Verizon Communications compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Verizon Communications's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Verizon Communications's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Verizon Communications

Wireless services account for about 70% of Verizon Communications' total service revenue and nearly all of its operating income. The firm serves about 93 million postpaid and 21 million prepaid phone customers (following the acquisition of Tracfone) via its nationwide network, making it the largest US wireless carrier. Fixed-line telecom operations include local networks in the Northeast, which reach about 29 million homes and businesses and serve about 8 million broadband customers. Verizon also provides telecom services nationwide to enterprise customers, often using a mixture of its own and other carriers' networks.

Verizon Communications: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Verizon Communications's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.61% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 14.0%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Verizon Communications's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.82%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Verizon Communications's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.21% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Verizon Communications's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.8. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

