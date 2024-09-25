Analyst Ratings For Upwork

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $13.38, a high estimate of $21.00, and a low estimate of $11.00. Highlighting a 23.54% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $17.50.

The standing of Upwork among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ronald Josey Citigroup Lowers Neutral $11.00 $13.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth MKM Lowers Buy $13.00 $19.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $11.00 $15.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $21.00 $24.00 Kunal Madhukar UBS Lowers Neutral $11.00 $12.00 Matt Farrell Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $13.00 $20.00 Maria Ripps Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $15.00 $19.00 Kunal Madhukar UBS Lowers Neutral $12.00 $18.00

Upwork Inc is a United States-based company that operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with skilled independent professionals. The company develops platform for hiring and freelancing purposes. Its products offering include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The business generates revenue from Talent and Clients across the USA, India, the Philippines and the rest of the world. Substantial income is derived from providing services to clients.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Upwork displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 14.54%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Upwork's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.51%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.26%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.21%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, Upwork adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

