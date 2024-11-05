Analyst Ratings For UDR

Throughout the last three months, 12 analysts have evaluated UDR (NYSE:UDR), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 7 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 3 0 1

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $46.08, a high estimate of $52.00, and a low estimate of $42.00. Observing a 7.39% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $42.91.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of UDR among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brad Heffern RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $45.00 $46.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $49.00 $45.00 Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Raises Overweight $50.00 $43.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Buy $52.00 $48.00 Omotayo Okusanya Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $44.00 $40.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $43.00 $42.00 Julien Blouin Goldman Sachs Announces Sell $42.00 - Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $42.00 $40.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $46.00 $40.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Buy $47.00 $44.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $45.00 $43.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $48.00 $41.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to UDR. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of UDR compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of UDR's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of UDR's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on UDR analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About UDR

UDR Inc is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities in targeted markets located in the United States. The company has two reportable segments; Same-Store Communities segment represents those communities acquired, developed, and stabilized prior to January 1, 2021, and held as of December 31, 2022, and Non-Mature Communities/Other segment represents those communities that do not meet the criteria to be included in Same-Store Communities, including, but not limited to, recently acquired, developed and redeveloped communities, and the non-apartment components of mixed-use properties. It generates key revenue from Same-Store Communities.

Unraveling the Financial Story of UDR

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining UDR's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.45% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: UDR's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.09%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): UDR's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.6%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): UDR's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.19%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: UDR's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.74, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for UDR

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Mizuho Maintains Buy Jan 2022 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Dec 2021 Keybanc Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for UDR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.