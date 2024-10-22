Analyst Ratings For Uber Technologies

28 analysts have shared their evaluations of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 15 12 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 4 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 6 6 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Uber Technologies and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $90.29, accompanied by a high estimate of $114.00 and a low estimate of $75.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 2.7% increase from the previous average price target of $87.92.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Uber Technologies by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Colantuoni Jefferies Raises Buy $105.00 $100.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Raises Buy $114.00 $102.00 Tom White DA Davidson Maintains Buy $82.00 $82.00 Jairam Nathan Daiwa Capital Announces Neutral $84.00 - Justin Post B of A Securities Maintains Buy $88.00 $88.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Maintains Outperform $92.00 $92.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $99.00 $88.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $90.00 $90.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $95.00 $90.00 Josh Beck Raymond James Announces Strong Buy $90.00 - Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $90.00 $90.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight $97.00 $97.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Maintains Buy $88.00 $88.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $90.00 - Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Raises Buy $84.00 $83.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Maintains Buy $88.00 $88.00 Ronald Josey JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $80.00 $75.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $98.00 $96.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $80.00 $80.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth MKM Raises Buy $90.00 $89.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $90.00 $85.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $97.00 $91.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $90.00 $80.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $88.00 $86.00 Tom White DA Davidson Raises Buy $82.00 $81.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $90.00 $90.00 Ronald Josey JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $75.00 $75.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Maintains Outperform $92.00 $92.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Uber Technologies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Uber Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Uber Technologies's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Uber Technologies's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Uber Technologies's Background

Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food delivery service providers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as autonomous vehicles, delivery via drones, and Uber Elevate, which, as the firm refers to it, provides "aerial ride-sharing." Uber Technologies is headquartered in San Francisco and operates in over 63 countries with over 150 million users who order rides or food at least once a month.

Financial Milestones: Uber Technologies's Journey

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Uber Technologies's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 15.93% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Uber Technologies's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 9.49%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.67%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.5%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Uber Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.9.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

