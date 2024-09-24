Analyst Ratings For Taboola.com

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $5.2, a high estimate of $6.00, and a low estimate of $5.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 7.14% lower than the prior average price target of $5.60.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Taboola.com's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $5.00 $5.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Lowers Buy $5.00 $6.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $5.00 $5.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Maintains Buy $6.00 $6.00 Laura Martin Needham Lowers Buy $5.00 $6.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Taboola.com. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Taboola.com compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Taboola.com's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Get to Know Taboola.com Better

Taboola.com Ltd is a technology company that powers recommendations across the Open Web with an artificial intelligence-based, algorithmic engine. It partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps, collectively referred to as digital properties, to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the Open Web. Geographically it serves Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Rest of the world whilst it generates the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Taboola.com's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Taboola.com showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 28.96% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -1.0%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Taboola.com's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.42%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Taboola.com's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.26% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Taboola.com's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.21.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

