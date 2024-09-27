Analyst Ratings For Sweetgreen

12 analysts have shared their evaluations of Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 3 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $35.75, along with a high estimate of $43.00 and a low estimate of $25.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 5.77% from the previous average price target of $33.80.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Sweetgreen by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Charles TD Cowen Maintains Buy $43.00 $43.00 Andrew Charles TD Cowen Raises Buy $43.00 $31.00 Sara Senatore B of A Securities Raises Buy $43.00 $39.00 Aisling Grueninger Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $39.00 $33.00 Brian Bittner Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $40.00 $36.00 Jon Tower Citigroup Raises Neutral $32.00 $30.00 Brian Bittner Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $36.00 $34.00 Dennis Geiger UBS Raises Buy $37.00 $31.00 Brian Harbour Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $27.00 $25.00 Sara Senatore B of A Securities Lowers Buy $33.00 $36.00 Dennis Geiger UBS Announces Buy $31.00 - Brian Harbour Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $25.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sweetgreen. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Sweetgreen compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Sweetgreen's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Sweetgreen's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen Inc is a next-generation restaurant and lifestyle brand that serves healthy food at scale. It is creating plant-forward, seasonal, and earth-friendly meals from fresh ingredients and produce that prioritizes organic, regenerative, and local sourcing.

Sweetgreen: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Sweetgreen's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 21.06%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -7.83%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sweetgreen's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -3.08%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sweetgreen's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.7%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.66.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

