Analyst Ratings For Southwestern Energy

In the preceding three months, 3 analysts have released ratings for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Southwestern Energy and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $8.33, accompanied by a high estimate of $10.00 and a low estimate of $7.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 1.96% increase from the previous average price target of $8.17.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Southwestern Energy by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $7.00 $8.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Neutral $8.00 $7.50 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Neutral $10.00 $9.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Southwestern Energy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Southwestern Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Southwestern Energy's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Get to Know Southwestern Energy Better

Southwestern Energy Co is a us-based independent energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production activities, including related natural gas gathering and marketing. The company principally carries its business activities in the United States. The operating segments of the company are the Exploration and Production and Marketing segment. Its Exploration and Production segment is the key revenue driver for the company which includes the revenue derived from the production and sale of natural gas and liquids. The Marketing segment generates revenue through the marketing of both the company and third-party produced natural gas and liquids volumes and through gathering fees associated with the transportation of natural gas to market.

Understanding the Numbers: Southwestern Energy's Finances

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Southwestern Energy faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -33.1% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Southwestern Energy's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -108.33%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Southwestern Energy's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -29.94%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Southwestern Energy's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -13.71%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.95, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

