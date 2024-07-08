Analyst Ratings For Southwest Airlines

During the last three months, 9 analysts shared their evaluations of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 6 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 4 1 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $26.76, a high estimate of $32.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 9.1% lower than the prior average price target of $29.44.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Southwest Airlines among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Linenberg Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $32.00 $37.00 Stephen Trent Citigroup Raises Neutral $29.00 $27.50 Achal Kumar HSBC Announces Hold $27.80 - David Vernon Bernstein Lowers Market Perform $26.00 $27.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $25.00 $27.00 Sheila Kahyaoglu Jefferies Lowers Underperform $20.00 $28.00 Helane Becker TD Cowen Lowers Hold $25.00 $26.00 Savanthi Syth Raymond James Lowers Outperform $30.00 $33.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $26.00 $30.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Southwest Airlines. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Southwest Airlines compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Southwest Airlines's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Southwest Airlines's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Southwest Airlines analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines is the largest domestic air carrier in the United States by passengers boarded. Southwest operates over 800 aircraft in an all-Boeing 737 fleet. Despite offering some longer routes and a few perks for business travelers, the airline predominantly specializes in short-haul, leisure flights operated in a single, open-seating cabin configuration in a point-to-point network.

Breaking Down Southwest Airlines's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Southwest Airlines's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.92%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Southwest Airlines's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -3.65% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -2.23%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.64%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Southwest Airlines's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.9, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for LUV

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Evercore ISI Group Upgrades In-Line Outperform Feb 2022 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Jan 2022 Barclays Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for LUV

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.