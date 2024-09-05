Analyst Ratings For Snap

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 12 analysts have published ratings on Snap (NYSE:SNAP) in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 9 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 7 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $12.67, with a high estimate of $16.00 and a low estimate of $8.00. A 17.03% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $15.27.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Snap is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Neutral $8.00 - Ronald Josey Citigroup Lowers Neutral $11.00 $16.00 Benjamin Black Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $14.00 $17.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $13.00 $16.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth MKM Lowers Neutral $14.00 $15.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $12.00 $16.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Lowers Overweight $16.00 $17.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $12.00 $15.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Lowers Hold $13.00 $16.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $12.00 $15.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $11.00 $13.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $16.00 $12.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Snap. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Snap compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Snap's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Snap

Snap owns one of the most popular social networking apps, Snapchat, claiming more than 400 million daily active users as of the end of 2023. Snap generates nearly all its revenue from advertising. While only about one quarter of users are in North America, the region accounts for about 65% of sales.

A Deep Dive into Snap's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Snap displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 15.84%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -20.1%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Snap's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -11.84%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Snap's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.41%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, Snap faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

