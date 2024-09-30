Analyst Ratings For SM Energy

8 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on SM Energy (NYSE:SM) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 4 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $49.62, with a high estimate of $57.00 and a low estimate of $38.00. A 5.7% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $52.62.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of SM Energy among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Hold $38.00 $46.00 William Janela Mizuho Lowers Outperform $57.00 $62.00 Zach Parham JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $50.00 $55.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $48.00 $50.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $50.00 $51.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Hold $46.00 $49.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $54.00 $54.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $54.00 $54.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to SM Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of SM Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of SM Energy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of SM Energy's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on SM Energy analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Operating primarily out of the United States, the company actively participates in joint ventures, prospects/leaseholds, and drill-to-earn opportunities. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from some of the United States' premier drilling locations. Drilling location interests have been traditionally obtained through oil and gas leases from third parties. SM Energy relies on its fleet of geologists, geophysicists, landmen, and engineers to help extract the full potential out of all properties held.

SM Energy: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: SM Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 15.9%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: SM Energy's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 33.2%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): SM Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.58%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): SM Energy's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.22%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: SM Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.41.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SM

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Jan 2022 Wells Fargo Upgrades Equal-Weight Overweight Dec 2021 Barclays Maintains Underweight

View More Analyst Ratings for SM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.