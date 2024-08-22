Analyst Ratings For SM Energy

During the last three months, 9 analysts shared their evaluations of SM Energy (NYSE:SM), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 5 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $53.11, along with a high estimate of $63.00 and a low estimate of $46.00. This current average has decreased by 0.06% from the previous average price target of $53.14.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of SM Energy by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $48.00 $50.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $50.00 $51.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Hold $46.00 $49.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $54.00 $54.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $54.00 $54.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Hold $49.00 $51.00 Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $63.00 $63.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Announces Hold $51.00 - Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $63.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to SM Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of SM Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of SM Energy's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into SM Energy's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Operating primarily out of the United States, the company actively participates in joint ventures, prospects/leaseholds, and drill-to-earn opportunities. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from some of the United States' premier drilling locations. Drilling location interests have been traditionally obtained through oil and gas leases from third parties. SM Energy relies on its fleet of geologists, geophysicists, landmen, and engineers to help extract the full potential out of all properties held.

Unraveling the Financial Story of SM Energy

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: SM Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 15.9%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: SM Energy's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 33.2%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): SM Energy's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.58%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): SM Energy's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.22%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, SM Energy adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

