Analyst Ratings For SI-BONE

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $19.25, with a high estimate of $21.00 and a low estimate of $18.00. A 17.2% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $23.25.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of SI-BONE by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Drew Ranieri Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $19.00 $21.00 Samuel Brodovsky Truist Securities Lowers Buy $18.00 $20.00 David Saxon Needham Lowers Buy $19.00 $27.00 Drew Ranieri Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $21.00 $25.00

Get to Know SI-BONE Better

SI-BONE Inc is a medical device company, that develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. Its products include a series of patented titanium implants and the instruments used to implant them, as well as implantable bone products such as iFuse-3D, iFuse-TORQ and iFuse Bedrock Granite which have applications across sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult spinal deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

SI-BONE: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: SI-BONE's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 15.77%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: SI-BONE's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -28.8%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): SI-BONE's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -6.51%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.8%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: SI-BONE's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.23, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

