Analyst Ratings For SharkNinja

In the last three months, 7 analysts have published ratings on SharkNinja (NYSE:SN), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated SharkNinja and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $81.36, accompanied by a high estimate of $90.00 and a low estimate of $67.00. This current average has increased by 13.27% from the previous average price target of $71.83.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive SharkNinja. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian McNamara Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $90.00 $82.00 Alexander Perry B of A Securities Announces Buy $90.00 - Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $83.00 $74.00 Brian McNamara Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $82.00 $75.00 Rennie Pan UBS Raises Buy $83.50 $76.00 Megan Alexander Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $67.00 $65.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $74.00 $59.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to SharkNinja. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of SharkNinja compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for SharkNinja's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of SharkNinja's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

SharkNinja Inc is a product design and technology company that creates 5-star-rated lifestyle solutions through inventive products for consumers around the world. Its product categories include Cleaning, Cooking, Food Preparation, Home Environment and Beauty products. It sells vacuum cleaners, cooking pots, fryers, hair dryers, etc. The SharkNinja Group is expected to carry on the design, production, marketing and distribution of the Shark and Ninja brands of small household appliances in North America, Europe and other selected international markets (excluding the Asia Pacific Region and Greater China). Currently, the majority of the revenue is derived from the U.S. market.

Breaking Down SharkNinja's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining SharkNinja's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 24.66% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 10.28%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): SharkNinja's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.18%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.18%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.6, SharkNinja adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

