Analyst Ratings For Roper Techs

During the last three months, 6 analysts shared their evaluations of Roper Techs (NASDAQ:ROP), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $645.67, a high estimate of $675.00, and a low estimate of $625.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $643.67, the current average has increased by 0.31%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Roper Techs's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Outperform $675.00 $674.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $635.00 $625.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $674.00 $685.00 Christopher Glynn Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $630.00 $650.00 Joe Vruwink Baird Raises Outperform $635.00 $617.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $625.00 $611.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Roper Techs. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Roper Techs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Roper Techs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Roper Techs's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Roper Techs analyst ratings.

About Roper Techs

Roper Technologies is a diversified technology company that operates three segments: application software, network software, and technology enabled products. Roper acquires asset light, cash generative businesses and deploys excess cash to acquire further portfolio companies. The firm operates a highly decentralized model with portfolio company management holding autonomy and accountability for key operational decisions, and a small, centralized team overseeing capital deployment and providing executive coaching and reviewing strategic goals.

Roper Techs: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Roper Techs showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.12% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Roper Techs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 19.64%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Roper Techs's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.88%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Roper Techs's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.13%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Roper Techs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.41, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ROP

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Bernstein Initiates Coverage On Market Perform Dec 2021 Mizuho Initiates Coverage On Buy Dec 2021 Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage On Peer Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for ROP

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.