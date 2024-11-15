Analyst Ratings For Regions Finl

Throughout the last three months, 14 analysts have evaluated Regions Finl (NYSE:RF), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 2 2 1 0 2M Ago 2 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $26.79, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $24.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $24.58, the current average has increased by 8.99%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Regions Finl among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Whit Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $28.00 $24.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $28.00 $27.00 Kevin Heal Argus Research Announces Buy $26.00 - Matt O'Connor Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $26.00 $24.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Raises Buy $29.00 $27.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Outperform $30.00 $28.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Hold $26.00 $25.00 Whit Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $24.00 $22.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Underweight $25.00 $22.00 Ryan Nash Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $28.00 $25.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $26.00 $24.50 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Outperform $28.00 $23.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Hold $25.00 $23.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $26.00 $25.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Regions Finl. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Regions Finl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Regions Finl's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Regions Finl

Regions Financial is a regional bank headquartered in Alabama, with branches primarily in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. Regions primarily provides traditional commercial and retail banking and also offers mortgage services, asset management, wealth management, securities brokerage, and trust services.

Understanding the Numbers: Regions Finl's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Challenges: Regions Finl's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.61%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Regions Finl's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 24.92%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Regions Finl's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.75%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Regions Finl's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.29%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.44.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

